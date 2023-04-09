Kota Lama rep hands over legal process against Kelantan MB to lawyer

KOTA BHARU: Kota Lama assemblywoman from Pakatan Harapan Dr Hafidzah Mustakim has handed over the follow-up process of a suit against Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassaruddin Daud (pix) to her lawyer.

She said this is because Mohd Nassaruddin has not issued an apology within the specified period as demanded regarding his statement labelling her and Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim from Barisan Nasional as opposing the Islamic struggle.

She told reporters this after launching the Local Action Communication programme and the National Day celebration at Kubang Pasu Market, here, today.

It was reported that the two Kelantan representatives, through their lawyers, had given a seven-day ultimatum to Mohd Nassaruddin to issue a public apology over his allegation, adding that failure to do so would result in legal action.

However, the Meranti assemblyman said there was no need for him to apologise. -Bernama