PETALING JAYA: A bill to amend the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) should be tabled in Parliamentary sitting in March next year, said MP Kota Melaka, Khoo Poay Tiong (pix).

“I call upon the government to ensure that the bill to amend Sosma be tabled in the next parliamentary sitting in March 2020, to avoid its further misuse,“ he said in a statement today.

Khoo’s petition comes following the decision of the sessions court yesterday, where judge Elesabet Paya Wan rejected the applications for bail of Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan, 34, Seremban Jaya assemblyman, P. Gunasekaran, 60, and CEO of a corporation, S. Chandru, 38, on grounds of national security. She ruled that all three men failed to show any merit for bail.

Last month, the three men were among 11 others, charged with supporting the terrorist group, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Khoo viewed the High Court’s ruling on the no-bail provision under Sosma as backsliding. He said that G. Saminathan, P. Gunasekaran, and S. Chandru should have been granted freedom as they remain innocent during their trial proceedings.

Khoo raised that the men are not terrorists and pose no threat to the nation, instead have been giving the police and the court their full cooperation.

“The police on the other hand, have not, until today, disclosed how or what exactly is the ‘security threat’ that resulted in such repressive detention of the three men,“ he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Khoo is confident that the DAP legal team led by Ram Karpal, will make an appeal on the decision and the three will be freed soon.

On Oct 29, Saminathan, Gunasekaran and Chandru were charged with supporting the LTTE terrorist group at a function at Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh, Jalan Utama, Taman Ayer Keroh Heights, Malacca, on Nov 28, 2018.