Kota Setar and Tawau prison under administrative EMCO

PETALING JAYA: The government has decided to place Kota Setar and the Tawau prison under administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Sept 11 to 25.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Kota Setar involving 28 mukim will have entry and exit into these areas prohibited, and roadblocks set up.

“Employers are encouraged to allow employees living in Kota Setar to work from home. Religious places like mosques and other places of worship are ordered to close throughout the duration,“ he said at a press conference today.

He also said all sports, recreational and social and cultural activities are ordered to stop during this period, as well as all educational institutions are also ordered to close.

“Only essential services business premises are allowed to operate, such as eateries and warung, petrol stations, convenience stores, pharmacies, clinics and hospitals,“ he said.

As for operating hours, Ismail Sabri said petrol stations, convenience stores, restaurants and eateries can only operate from 8am to 8pm, with restaurants and eateries only allowing to operate for takeaway.

“Clinics and hospitals are allowed to operate 24 hours, while the daily markets are only allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm. Only the head of the family are allowed to go out to buy essential items,“ he said.

He also said vehicles carrying essential goods are allowed to enter provided they receive permission from the police to do so.

“The ferry service at Kuala Kedah are also suspended throughout this period, and the public is advised to tkae the ferry service at Kuala Perlis,“ he said.

Meanwhile, for the administrative EMCO at Tawau, entering and exiting the prison is not allowed including for visitors and family members of the prisoners.

Ismail Sabri also said the government has decided to extend the administrative EMCO for Amanjaya, Kedah by another three more days till Sept 13 to ensure that all involved are screened by health officials.