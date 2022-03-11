Kota Tinggi hits by flash floods

JOHOR BAHRU: Kota Tinggi became the latest district to be hit by flash floods in Johor, hence increasing the number of evacuees to 93 people as of 8 am today, from only 21 people from Segamat yesterday.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD), in a statement, said a relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Al-Barakah was opened at 10 pm yesterday to accommodate the 72 victims, involving 18 families, from Tinggi.

“This brings the total number of PPS in operation to three, with the two earlier ones, at Balairaya Kampung Batu Badak and Balairaya Kampung Kuala Paya, opened yesterday to provide shelter to 21 victims from six families in the Segamat district, it said.

The areas affected by the floods in Segamat are Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Batu 5 and Kampung Kuala Paya, while in Kota Tinggi, the flash floods hit Kampung Sri Jaya and Kampung Sri Delima.

Yesterday, the water in Sungai Muar spilled its banks and caused flooding in the low-lying areas.

The weather today is reported to be fine. - Bernama