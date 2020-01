KOTA TINGGI: The Kota Tinggi waterfalls, which have been closed since Dec 15, following damage caused by floods, will be repaired with an allocation of RM1 million from the Johor government.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (pix) said the state government had approved the funding which will also be used to repair infrastructure at the tourist attraction.

He added that his government would get in touch with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture if the RM1 million allocation was insufficient for the repairs.

Dr Sahruddin said this to reporters after a ceremony to mark the presentation of land grants to settlers at Felda Lok Heng Selatan near here, this evening. - Bernama