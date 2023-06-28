KPDN approves 1.09m litres more of petrol, diesel for Aidiladha

MUAR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has approved 1.09 million litres of petrol and diesel as an additional quota for this year’s Aidiladha.

Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the quota involved 311,000 litres of RON95 petrol and 783,000 litres of diesel for strategic locations across the country.

He said the ministry was aware that there is a possibility of an increase in fuel consumption, following the Aidiladha holiday until Sunday.

“KPDN has approved the bulk quota for this month to be distributed to the three main petrol companies, namely Petronas (529,000 litres of petrol and diesel), Petron (320,000 litres of petrol and diesel) and Chevron (245,000 litres of petrol and diesel).

“The additional quota shows KPDN’s concern for the issue of petrol supply during the festive season to avoid disruptions that will inconvenience users,” he said after the Korban and Akikah Rahmah event at Econsave supermarket here yesterday.

The Pulai MP said KPDN will also ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel reaches every petrol station whether in the city, outskirts or remote locations.

“Consumers do not have to worry, the supply of RON95 petrol and diesel this year is expected to be sufficient because we have already made advance preparations by approving additional quota,” he said.

Meanwhile, asked on the shortage of fish for the past month he said it was only temporary.

“It is expected to recover within a week or two...with sufficient supply and stable prices,” he added. -Bernama