KPDN awaiting green light to upgrade Enforcement Division to department

ALOR GAJAH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is awaiting the Cabinet’s ‘green light’ to upgrade its Enforcement Division to a department, said its minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix).

The move is critical in solving the challenges faced by the division in ensuring food security post-Covid-19, he said after attending a parade in conjunction with the 51st Anniversary celebration of KPDN Enforcement Division and closing of the Basic Enforcement Science Course 2023 at Permata Resort Camp here today.

“Everyone is aware that food safety is not only paramount but should also be accompanied by enforcement of regulations.

“For example, to stem our losses of subsidised goods at the border, I think it is critical to strengthen our logistics, physical strength and other aspects such as intelligence gathering, which would be more effective if the division is upgraded to a department,” he said.

Also present were KDPN Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof and enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam.

Salahuddin said upgrading the division to a department would also raise the status of the ministry’s enforcement personnel and help in terms of allocations to enhance enforcement.

At present, KPDN relies on other security agencies for intelligence at the borders, and therefore, upgrading the status of the Enforcement Division would also allow the Intelligence Unit to become a division, he added.

He said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has also consented to the efforts to upgrade the division to a department. -Bernama