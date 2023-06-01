KPDN busts syndicate involves in misappropriating diesel using oil palm tankers

IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) busted a syndicate involved in misappropriating subsidised diesel using palm oil tankers with the arrest of five men, including three foreigners, in a raid at a premises in the Silibin Industrial Area yesterday.

The ministry’s enforcement director in Perak, Saifullizan Kamarul Zaman said the raid, conducted at 1 pm, led to the seizure of 6,490 litres of subsidised diesel and four prime movers, a tanker, as well as an electric pump, believed to be used to siphon the diesel.

“Based on the investigation, it was found that the prime movers will be used to make frequent visits to the fuel stations along Jalan Silibin for refuelling and then they will go to the premises, which served as a collection centre, to siphon the diesel into a storage tanker.

“From the storage tanker, the diesel is then siphoned into special palm oil tankers to be sent and sold to the industry in the Klang Valley,“ he said in a statement today.

Saifullizan said checks found that the premises was not issued a license from the supply controller to conduct activities involving controlled goods, like subsidised diesel.

The case is investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama