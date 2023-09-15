KPDN: Claim of NSK selling subsidised cooking oil only to foreigners is just a misunderstanding

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has inspected the NSK Supermarket in Jalan Peel, Kuala Lumpur, over complaints of it selling the subsidised one-kilogramme packets of cooking oil to foreigners.

The ministry, in a statement today, said the inspection was carried out by the ministry’s enforcement team in Kuala Lumpur following a media report and a viral video on the incident yesterday, leading to claims of a shortage of supply of the subsidised cooking oil to meet the needs of local residents.

“Following the inspection, it was found that (the alleged shortage) was because of a misunderstanding between some customers who wanted to buy large quantities of the subsidised cooking oil,” read the statement.

According to KPDN, the supermarket has limited the purchase of subsidised cooking oil to a maximum of three packets per transaction, but some customers are not happy about it.

It said the NSK Supermarket also denied selling the subsidised oil only to foreigners as claimed and had lodged a police report on the matter. -Bernama