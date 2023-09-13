KPDN cooperates with 16 retailers for buy Malaysian Products Campaign

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has established a strategic partnership with 16 leading local retail companies for the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign (KBBM).

KPDN Trade, Distribution and Business Sector senior director Datuk Rohaizi Bahari (pix) said cooperation was also established with online platforms Shopee, Lazada and PG Mall, to help boost the domestic economy and people’s acceptance of local goods.

“With this collaboration, a special segment will be created for companies involved in placing Malaysian-made goods such as food, drinks, clothing and so on in their premises until the end of this year,“ he said at a press conference after officiating the pre-launch of KBBM 2023 in Sri Pentas, Bandar Utama today.

He said among the local retail companies involved are Lotus’s Store, Mydin, 99 Speedmart, Bataras, Econsave, Giant, Lulu Hypermarket, Hero Market, TF Value, The Store, Tunas Manja, Petronas Mesra, Shell Select, Mr D.I.Y and Sabasun Hyperruncit.

In addition to the initiative, Rohaizi said KPDN had also established a strategic collaboration with the companies Animonsta and Warnakala to promote KBBM through the animations of Papa Pipi and Didi & Friends to create awareness of quality Malaysian products among children and young parents.

According to him, a collaboration is also in place with the Malaysian Bumiputera Designer Association (MBDA) and the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation in an effort to promote Malaysian products through the fashion and handicraft segment.

Other initiatives carried out under KBBM include the Malaysian Merchandise Carnival and the Malaysian Merchandise Carnival Mini Tour.

Rohaizi said for 2023, the mini tour will continue in four states, namely Sabah, Kedah, Johor and Sarawak before concluding with the Mega Carnival Tour in Putrajaya at the end of the year in conjunction with the school holidays.

The mini tour will be held at the Imago Shopping Complex, Kota Kinabalu from Sept 15-17; Aman Sentral Mall, Alor Setar, Kedah (Sept 21-23); Paradigm Mall, Johor Bahru (Oct 5-7) and Bintang Megamall Miri, Sarawak (Oct 20-23).

According to Rohaizi, the tour held at Kuantan City Mall, Pahang from Aug 25 to 27 was well received. -Bernama