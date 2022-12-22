KPDN detain suspect, seize 6,660 litres of subsidised diesel in Beluran

SANDAKAN: The Sandakan Domestic Trade and Living Costs Ministry’s (KPDN) enforcement unit detained a suspect who was busy filling subsidised diesel into a container and later seized 34 containers filled with 6,660 litres of subsidised diesel at a petrol station in Beluran, yesterday.

Sandakan KPDN enforcement chief Azdy Zukkry John said the 50-year-old suspect was detained at about 3 pm while filling diesel into a container that was placed on a parked lorry but his accomplice escaped the scene, leaving behind another lorry.

“During the raid, the suspect was filling up diesel into a blue plastic container. Initial investigations revealed that the suspect did not have any valid documents to buy or store subsidised diesel,“ he told reporters, here today.

Azdy said the seized diesel and lorries were worth about RM110,019.

He added that the diesel could be sold to oil palm plantations. - Bernama