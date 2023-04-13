KPDN detains four suspects involved in smuggling subsidised diesel in Perak

IPOH: The Perak Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Ministry crippled a syndicate smuggling subsidised diesel and detained four suspects following a raid under Ops Tiris near Manjung.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the four suspects were detained near a fishing village near Manjung and seized subsidised diesel worth RM96,279.15 at about 11am yesterday.

“Upon checking two premises, enforcement officers found five tanks that contained liquid believed to be diesel. The premises did not have a valid licence or documents from the supply controller to carry out activities involving controlled goods, like subsidised diesel,” he said in a statement, here today.

Kamalludin added that the contents of the tank estimated at 58,351 litres and other equipment at the premises were also seized.

The case will be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, he added. - Bernama