KPDN: Flight issues not under consumer claims tribunal’s jurisdiction

PUTRAJAYA: Issues related to airline services are not under the jurisdiction of the Tribunal for Consumer Claims, said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

In a statement today, the ministry said the issues should be referred to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

It said Section 99(1)(c) of the Consumer Protection (Amendment) Act 2015 (Act A1498) which was amended with section 99(1)(ca) states that any dispute related to any airline services are not within the tribunal’s power effective March 1, 2016.

“However, all complaints received by the ministry so far have been forwarded to Mavcom for further action,“ it added.

KPDN also reminded consumers to save or record all transactions when contacting the airline and make a complaint directly to Mavcom along with the stored evidence via https://flysmart.my/en/make-a-complaint/ or emel to enquiries@flysmart.my. - Bernama