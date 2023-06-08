KPDN, IPTA to collaborate for Payung Rahmah initiative impact study

BANGI: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will collaborate with public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) to conduct an impact study of the Payung Rahmah initiative to ensure that the programmes implemented since January have a positive effect on the people.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who has been tasked to monitor the affairs of the ministry, said the upcoming study would also focus on finding ways to ensure the sustainability and long-term viability of the initiative.

“Based on our recent discussions, there’s a chance we might team up, possibly with specific IPTAs. They have experts who could join us in conducting field studies while gathering input from the business community, which is crucial.

“We will pay attention to the insights and input from the business community to enhance their participation, as they are integral members of our society and eager to contribute. However, we need to consider what incentives can be provided to those willing to assist the government in this agenda.”

He told reporters this during the Selangor-level Ehsan Rahmah Sales Tour programme here today.

Armizan added that the impact study would help KPDN in devising strategies for the continuous and sustainable implementation of the Payung Rahmah initiative, thus achieving its goals within a broader framework.

“This is a good initiative and we plan to keep it going. We are now looking at how to involve more parties in the Payung Rahmah initiative,” he said.

Commenting on the Ehsan Rahmah Sales Programme, Armizan said a total of 2.1 million visitors and RM57 million in sales were recorded during the first seven months of its implementation. - Bernama