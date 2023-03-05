KPDN launches Op Manis to tackle sugar shortage

KUALA NERUS: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has launched its ‘Op Manis’ specifically to address the issue of sugar shortage in Kelantan and Terengganu.

KPDN enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said the special operation in the two states would be carried out for a week starting today.

He also said that among the objectives of Op Manis was to ensure there was no hiding of sugar supplies by irresponsible sellers and to avoid panic buying by consumers.

“Our focus is also to see if there are any smuggling activities at the Kelantan border.

“KPDN enforcement teams in Kelantan and Terengganu will carry out detailed monitoring to ensure that the supplies reach consumers as scheduled,” he told reporters during an inspection at a warehouse in Gong Badak here.

According to Azman, the sugar shortage problem that has been going on for almost two weeks is expected to be resolved next week.

He said wholesale companies in Kelantan and Terengganu have started receiving supplies from two sugar manufacturing companies, namely MSM and CSR.

Therefore, he reminded them to distribute the supplies quickly, including to rural areas.

“Please distribute immediately and prioritise ordinary consumers. At the same time, retailers should not hide supplies and sell them at high prices like in Kelantan.

“We have taken action against the premises in Kelantan that committed the offence,” he said, adding that the ministry received 11 complaints for various offences in the state, including hiding supplies and selling above the controlled price. - Bernama