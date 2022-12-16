KPDN launches ‘Ops Terjah’ to check on supply, price of essential items

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is conducting checks under “Ops Terjah” on the supply and price of essential items nationwide.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said Ops Terjah would be carried out for a month with checks to be conducted at markets, mini markets, grocery stores, hawker stalls and eateries.

“It is to identify zones or areas affected by the supply shortage and to determine the main cause of the problem.

“Through the findings from Ops Terjah, the government will draw up a framework for immediate action to solve the problem. KPDN is also preparing a short- and medium-term strategic plan based on the information received.

“This is important to ensure the stability of the supply of basic items with the approaching of the festive season,” he told a press conference at the launch of Ops Terjah here today after conducting a survey and inspection on traders in the Chow Kit area here.

Salahuddin said 2,200 KPDN enforcement officers across the country would be involved in conducting the Ops Terjah and they would report the actual situation of the supply and price of basic goods.

He said the KPDN will also increase the omnipresence of enforcement officers, including patrol cars, to create an ethical business and shopping environment.

The ministry, he said, will also optimise its Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) to deal with complaints from consumers.

Consumers with information about unscrupulous trading by traders can send their complaints to KPDN via WhatsApp at 019-2794317 or 019-8488000; e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my; or call 1-800-886-800. - Bernama