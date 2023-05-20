KPDN: Lodge complaint for any element of fraud in Coldplay ticket sales

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) advises consumers to lodge a complaint if they feel there is an element of fraud in the sale of Coldplay concert tickets.

The ministry said the official complaint is necessary to enable an investigation to be carried out under any law enforced by KPDN or other ministries.

“They should make an official complaint by presenting relevant evidence,” said the ministry in a statement today.

The ministry also advises consumers to make smart purchases by getting tickets from official and legitimate sales channels due to the issue of reselling Coldplay concert tickets at exorbitant prices.

It said that as a customer, users have the right to choose tickets at a price that suits their ability and a reasonable price offered by the dealer.

KPDN also called on all sellers to be more ethical in their transactions and avoid doing anything against the laws.

The existence of accounts on various platforms reselling Coldplay concert tickets at exorbitant prices, up to RM43,200, has gone viral on social media, which drew criticism from the public. However, they are said to be run by scammers.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour series concert is scheduled for Nov 22 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, marking the band’s first-ever concert in Malaysia. - Bernama