KPDN, MAFI to discuss egg, cooking oil shortage tomorrow: Salahuddinn

PUTRAJAYA: Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub today made a surprise visit to grocery stores and public markets in Putrajaya and came about a shortage of subsidised Grade A, B and C eggs as well as subsidised cooking oil in one kilogramme (kg) polybags.

He said on his way to work this morning, he decided to stop at a grocery store and public market without being accompanied by KPDN enforcement officers.

“I deliberately did not inform my ministry or the KPDN enforcement division because I did not want it to be like a ‘party’ event. I was only accompanied by my driver and an escort officer who acted as a cameraman and videographer. I apologise if the quality of the video and editing are not satisfactory,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said tomorrow he will call a joint meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFI) regarding the supply of subsidised eggs in the market.

He said at the same time he would instruct the KPDN enforcement division to solve the problem of subsidised cooking oil in 1 kg polybags.

Salahuddin also said he will only act after the findings clearly showed that there is a shortage of subsidised eggs and cooking oil in 1 kg polybags in the retail market. - Bernama