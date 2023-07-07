KPDN: Op Manis extended till July 31

PUTRAJAYA: The operation to crack down on sugar hoarding or Op Manis, which was supposed to end last month, has been extended until July 31, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam.

He said the operation launched on May 3 has been successful in ensuring stable supply and distribution of sugar while also making it accessible to consumers at the price set by the government.

“We want to ensure the people are not worried and there is no panic buying,” he told a press conference regarding the implementation of Op Manis and Op Tiris here today.

The retail prices for coarse and refined white sugar have been set at RM2.85 per kilogramme (kg) and RM2.95 per kg, respectively. However, the price for clear refined white sugar is determined by the market.

Elaborating, Azman said a total of 20 cases were recorded from 6,276 inspections carried out nationwide under Op Manis from May 3 to June 30.

Among the offences recorded were selling sugar above the regulated price or providing misleading information about the selling price, he said.

Regarding Op Tiris, which aims to combat the misappropriation of subsidised diesel, Azman said 3.36 million litres of diesel worth about RM27.03 million were seized through 7,625 inspections nationwide from March 1 to July 5.

He added that KPDN had made 282 arrests in relation to the offence, involving 220 locals and 62 foreigners.

“We will continue to cooperate with the authorities, especially at the border gates, to combat subsidised diesel leakage that harms the country and affect supplies for local citizens,” he said.

Azman said about 2,200 KPDN enforcement officers were assigned throughout the country to carry out both operations. -Bernama