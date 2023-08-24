KPDN: Op Tiris extended until Dec 31

PUTRAJAYA: Op Tiris, a Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) enforcement operation to curb subsidised diesel misappropriation and smuggling, which was supposed to end on Aug 31, has been extended until Dec 31.

Acting Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix) said the operation, which began on March 1, will be continued under Phase 2.0, with a total of 4.31 million litres of diesel worth RM9.23 million seized up to Aug 23.

He said Op Tiris Phase 2.0 will focus on comprehensive investigations covering the entire chain from the source of purchase to illegal buyers.

“The aim is to get a detailed picture of the entire black market chain of diesel, which is believed to involve syndicates,“ he said during an engagement session with the media today.

He added that the Business Intelligence Unit of the ministry’s Enforcement Division will also be set up to undertake business intelligence tasks on the market, covering issues related to the subsidy control goods sector, trade, distribution and business, service industry and online business, as well as cost of living issues.

“The enforcement team will also gather information on the phasing out of other subsidies such as cooking oil, rice, sugar and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG),“ Amrizan said, adding that from March 1 to August 31, a total of 10,351 inspections were conducted nationwide, with 459 cases recorded and investigated under the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 and the Control of Supplies Act 1961. “During this period, a total of 379 individuals were arrested, comprising 305 Malaysians, 71 foreign nationals and three permanent residents,“ he said.

Of the 459 cases, 225 were taken over by strategic partners such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Road Transport Department, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the police, including the General Operations Force and the marine police, he said.

The ministry also seized other assets and equipment such as trucks, skid tanks and flow metre nozzles worth RM25.24 million during the operation’s period.

Meanwhile, KPDN deputy-director of enforcement (operations) Shamsul Nizam Khalil said industry demand, and the ability to obtain supply at cheaper prices led to the misappropriation of diesel.

“The industry has to buy diesel at a higher price than the subsidy price and this price changes every week. For instance, the price of diesel in the market is RM3.60, while the price of subsidised diesel at petrol stations is RM2.15.

“The price difference may seem small, but it brings a lot of profit to the illegal buyers,“ he said. -Bernama