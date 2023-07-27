KPDN plans to continue Cashless Aid programme for students

KOTA BHARU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) plans to expand the Cashless Aid pioneer initiative for Form Six and vocational college students as part of its efforts to tackle the cost of living.

Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said the ministry had received this proposal through the National Action Council on the Cost of Living (Naccol) special meeting following the effectiveness of the programme, which was implemented at the end of last year.

“Through this programme we have identified Form Six and vocational college students, especially hostelites, because among them are the B40 group having difficulties coping with the cost of living.

“We do not want any group to be overlooked. I hope this programme will not only be continued but also be given more allocations in the future,” she told reporters after the Kelantan-level Living Outreach and Consumerism Advocacy programme here today.

At the event, 240 Form Six and vocational college students from B40 households here received the aid, bringing the total number of recipients to 4,116 involving allocations amounting to RM722,400.

KPDN had introduced the Cashless Aid pioneer initiative for B40 households for residents of Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) and public housing in the Klang Valley in 2021.

It was then extended to cover Form Six and vocational college students in a strategic tie-up with the Education Ministry where e-wallet credit of RM50 per month for three months was given, with the distribution scheduled to be completed next month.

Fuziah said the ministry had also received applications from students to conduct special Rahmah Sales in schools to tackle the cost of living issue.

“KPDN will continue to explore opportunities with e-dompet platforms to offer vouchers to this group,” she said. -Bernama