KPDN probing tourist’s alleged RM120 haircut

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will look into a foreign tourist’s allegation that he was charged RM120 for a haircut in a barber shop around Bukit Bintang here.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said if the allegation was true, stern action will be taken against the barber as the matter violated the Price Control and Anti-profiteering Act 2011.

“We are continuously advising that all traders must abide and ensure that services provided to Malaysians or foreigners must be reasonable, and do not over-charge or take opportunity to make excessive profits,” he told reporters here today.

The incident went viral after a couple from England uploaded a two-minute and fifteen seconds video on TikTok showing them engaged in a dispute with a foreign barber after being charged RM120 for a haircut.

On Mydin hypermarket managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin reprimanding Menu Rahmah initiative traders over their mentality of asking the government for subsidies, Salahuddin said the government will continue the study on providing incentives to traders after Aidilfitri.

“Let us conduct the study first. We need accurate data and facts before making any suggestions to the government,” he added,

Earlier, Salahuddin handed over 50 Bakul Rahmah food kits donated by Grab Malaysia to e-hailing drivers and food delivery riders. - Bernama