KPDN: Rahmah Sales benefitted two million Malaysians

KOTA BHARU: The Rahmah Sale programme has benefited nearly two million people since its implementation in January, Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Senator Fuziah Salleh (pix) said.

A total of 1,133 sale programmes recorded a total sales value of RM51.2 million during the period, with various types of goods being offered at 30 per cent discounts.

“Also, 331 ‘Kedai Cari Rakyat’-concept Rahmah Mobile Sales were conducted nationwide, offering items at discounts ranging from 10 to 30 per cent,“ she told reporters after officiating the Rahmah Sales programme at the Taman Desa Darul Naim residential area in Pasir, Tumboh today.

Fuziah also said she was also proud to work with strategic partners to provide discounts for sale items.

“Both sides, especially customers and the industry players, are in a “win-win” situation as customers enjoy discounts on products while the industry players can increase their sales,” she added. -Bernama