KPDN received 31 sugar related complaints in Perak since January

IPOH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has received 31 sugar-related complaints in Perak since January under Op Manis.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said 240 inspections were conducted throughout the period in the state, with Manjung, Taiping and Gerik districts recording the highest number of complaints.

The ministry also held engagement sessions and ensured that the 121 selected district wholesalers and 295 selected retail outlets had an adequate supply of controlled items, including sugar, cooking oil and flour, he said in a statement here today.

In other developments, he said the ministry was also implementing the disposal of 2,845 items, including women’s and children’s shoes, brand labels and plastic bags with misused registered trademarks worth RM87,979.

“These items were from operations conducted by the Perak KPDN against the distribution and sale of counterfeit items at a shopping mall in Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil here on June 16 last year,” he said, adding that the value of collected items slated for disposal was RM1,369,061.79, involving 45 cases. - Bernama