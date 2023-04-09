KPDN receives 47 rice-related complaints during Ops Jamin

KULIM: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) received 47 rice-related complaints during Ops Jamin from July 7 to Sept 2.

Its Deputy Minister, Fuziah Salleh said the complaints were about overpriced rice and one complaint about mixed rice suspected to contain both local and imported rice.

“KPDN, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), conducted 1,053 inspections nationwide, involving manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, since July 7.

“KPDN received one complaint regarding mixed rice, possibly a combination of local and imported rice, but it is difficult to prove (as no evidence was provided by the complainant). We need to verify if rice mixing actually happened and where it occurred,“ she told reporters at a press conference after the launch of the Payung Rahmah initiative with KPDN’s strategic partner, SJ Circle Sdn Bhd, at the Kulim Industrial Estate here today.

Ops Jamin aimed to prevent the relabelling of rice sacks due to new prices for imported white rice (BPI).

All the complaints would be submitted to KPKM as issues related to rice supply are subject to the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522), added Fuziah.

“Compared to other goods, such as sugar and oil, rice-related matters are not within KPDN’s jurisdiction. However, all complaints received will be forwarded to KPKM,“ she said.

She added that KPDN would increase inspections through Ops Jamin to tackle the issue of rice sack relabeling, which was a concern arising from the recent price adjustments for BPI.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said the Payung Rahmah initiative, with its four main pillars - Rahmah Sales, Rahmah Menu, Rahmah Basket and Rahmah Packages - represents the federal government’s concern and compassion for the people, especially those with low incomes.

“In partnership with SJ Circle, we’re launching a new product under Rahmah Sales - disposable diapers for babies and kids under the Midori brand. The diapers are available at a special rate of RM19.99 per package, exclusively through Mobile Rahmah Sales.

“We are also in discussions to offer disposable adult diapers and sanitary pads available at ‘Rahmah’ prices,“ she added. -Bernama