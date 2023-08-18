KPDN seeks more funds for larger scale Rahmah Sales in 2024

MUAR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will request additional allocation from the Finance Ministry next year to ensure the Rahmah Sales programme can be implemented on a larger scale.

Its Acting Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the ministry will present the proposal next week during a management session involving both ministries for the Budget 2024 initiative, in light of the overwhelming response to the programme.

It also aims to continue the programme next year, as it represents a legacy of the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

“It is hoped that the allocation can be increased to RM150 million or RM200 million, compared to the RM100 million (allocated for Budget 2023).

“If possible, it could be considered for next year so that we can implement it in a different form, including mobile formats,“ he told reporters after the Simpang Jeram State Constituency Rahmah Sales walkabout at JDT Corner Big Screen Southern Tigers, Dataran Cenderawasih Sungai Abong, near here, today.

KPDN also aims to establish Rahmah Sales as a permanent core programme for both the ministry and government, providing a mitigation or immediate short-term solution to tackle the cost of living issue, Armizan added.

Recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim approved an additional allocation of RM50 million to extend the ongoing Rahmah Sales initiative. -Bernama