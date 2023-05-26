KPDN seizes 1,557kg of subsidised cooking oil, mini market owner detained

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A mini market owner was detained after he was caught hoarding 1,557 kilogrammes (kg) of subsidised cooking oil worth RM3,892.50 in a raid on a terrace house in Taman Seri Tambun, Simpang Ampat near here yesterday.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Penang branch director S. Jegan said the house believed to used as a store was raided at 1.50 pm, following a tipoff and intelligence gathering over the past few days.

“When the raid was conducted no one was in and on further inspection the controlled item which were in one-kg packages were found in the living room.

“The mini market owner, a man in his 50s was arrested at the business premises which is located about 500 metres from the house.

“Our inspection also found that subsidised cooking oil packets are not sold at the business premises and there was a notice to inform the item is not available there,“ he told a press conference here today.

He added that the house has no licence to store the subsidised cooking oil while the mini market has the permit but the item is not available for sale.

“We are still investigating the source of the subsidised cooking oil supply and where they were sold,” he said. -Bernama