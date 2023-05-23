KPDN seizes 4,400 kg of subsidised cooking oil, syndicate smashed

SANDAKAN: A subsidised cooking oil syndicate was busted by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and 4,400 kilogrammes (kg) of cooking oil believed to be subsidised were confiscated in a raid in Batu 9 near here, yesterday evening.

Sandakan KPDN head Azdy Zukkry John said initially, the enforcement team did not find the site of the syndicate’s operation but after following several lorries, the team found the location near two garbage disposal sites.

“We believe that after they (the syndicate) cut the plastic bags (subsidised cooking oil) while the boxes and plastic bags will be burned to eliminate the evidence,“ he told reporters after inspecting the scene of the raid at a house near here today.

Azdy Zukkry said a local man in his 50s was arrested in the raid at 2 pm as he was busy cutting the subsidised cooking oil bags while two pumps and a rubber hose worth RM16,950 were also confiscated.

He said the case was investigated under Section 21 of the Supply Control Act 1961. - Bernama