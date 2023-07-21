KPDN seizes fake goods worth RM250,000 at Petaling Street

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 2,505 fake foreign goods worth RM250,000 from nine premises at Petaling Street here during its Ops PUTRA 3.0 on Tuesday.

The ministry’s Kuala Lumpur director Ariffin Samsudin said the local owners of the premises, two men and a woman, were also detained in the raids.

“All the seized goods are high-quality fakes, such as watches, handbags, wallets, bracelets and rings. They were being sold between RM400 to RM4,000 per item,” he said during a press conference at KPDN’s warehouse in Segambut, here today.

He said the case is being investigated under the Trademarks Act 2019, which is punishable by up to RM15,000 per item for first-time offenders and RM30,000 per item for the second time onwards, upon conviction.

Ariffin said the ministry will step up and maintain the enforcement of copyright and intellectual property rights infringements under the Trademarks Act 2019, Trade Descriptions Act 2011 and the Copyright Act 1987 to combat sales of counterfeit items.

He said there were 79 cases of intellectual property rights infringement in the city to date, involving 48,500 items of seized fake goods worth RM2.5 million.

“We have also detained 19 individuals under the Ops Jeriji 4.0 so far this year,” he said. -Bernama