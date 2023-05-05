KPDN: Sugar supply in Kelantan 98% restored

KOTA BHARU: The supply of sugar in Kelantan has been restored up to 98 per cent to date after 280 premises received their supply of sugar from six leading wholesalers.

Kelantan Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Azman Ismail said the premises involved 263 wholesalers and retailers as well as 17 supermarkets throughout the state.

He said on the whole, inspection and monitoring conducted by Kelantan KPDN Task Force in Ops Manis 2023 found that as of today, selected major supermarkets including all branches of Mydin have received 71,040 kilogrammes (kg) of sugar.

“Meanwhile supermarkets which get their supply from Distribution Centres (DC) such as Econsave, Aeon Mall, Giant and Lotus still have sufficient supply but are unable to meet local demand and are waiting for delivery from their DC.

“Thirty-four premises were inspected in Ops Manis and found supply had been replenished in most premises and there was no panic buying by consumers or hoarding detected in the campaign,” he said in a statement here today.

At the same time, Azman said so far KPDN had received 17 complaints involving nine on no sugar supply, three on refusal to sell, hiding supplies (20) and three complaints on high prices.

“All complaints are being investigated and some have been resolved especially complaints involving no supply, Kelantan KPDN has carried out coordination and direct deliveries to premises which have no supply to ensure the availability of sugar to all consumers.

“So far, no actions have been taken on daily cases recorded, bringing the overall cases to one under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. We also advised all traders and retailers not to take advantage by raising the price of sugar,” he said.

He added that members of the public are also advised to lodge complaints officially on control and essential items at KPDN official site, https://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my/ or call 09-7416000. - Bernama