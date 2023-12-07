KPDN: Tanjung Sepat LPG decanting facility busted

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) busted decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) activities, in a raid on premises in Kampung Pantai, Tanjung Sepat, Selangor, on July 5.

The ministry’s deputy director of enforcement (Operations), Shamsul Nizam Khalil, said that no individuals were found during the raid, but the enforcement team found some equipment believed to have been used in LPG decanting activities, from subsidised 14 kg capacity LPG cylinders to 50 kg capacity LPG cylinders, at the premises.

“The 50 kg LPG will then be sold to the industry at a lower price compared with the actual market price,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, the syndicate’s modus operandi is to buy 14 kg subsidised LPG directly from LPG delivery trucks around the Sepang and Banting districts, and the goods will then be taken to the illegal store in Tanjung Sepat to be transferred into 50 kg cylinders for industrial use.

Several 14 kg and 50 kg cylinders, a three-ton lorry, weighing equipment, hoses and several business documents were seized from the premises, with a total value of the seizure estimated at RM94,479.40.

He said that the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.