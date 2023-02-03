KPDN thwarts attempts to misappropriate subsidised diesel in Melaka, N. Sembilan

MELAKA: Five men were arrested with 26,000 litres of diesel, believed to have been misappropriated, in a raid on a warehouse at Bukit Rambai Industrial Park here last night.

State Domestic Trade and Cost of Living director Norena Jaafar said the amount of seizure, included several tanks of diesel, two tanker lorries and cash, amounting to RM400,000.

“During the raid, there were five workers, including a Bangladeshi man, aged between 25 and 60, in the warehouse...with a tanker lorry laden with diesel ready to leave the scene,” she told a press conference here today.

Norena said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to purchase the subsidised diesel at the maximum level of RM500 at each station to avoid being detected and resell it in the black market, especially to industries at RM3.20 per litre.

She said the case is being investigated under the Control of Supply Act 1961.

Meanwhile, in NEGERI SEMBILAN, 27,300 litres of diesel, two tanker lorries and fuel-transfer tools, worth RM138,695, were also seized in a similar raid in Kampung Chuah, Port Dickson last night.

State Domestic Trade and Cost of Living director Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said the first tanker lorry was laden with 16,380 litres of diesel, while the second one was with 10,920 litres of the fuel.

A local man in his 30s was also arrested to facilitate further investigation into the case, he said. - Bernama