KPDN to conduct advocacy campaign on ban of RON95 petrol sales to foreign vehicles

PADANG BESAR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has picked Perlis to implement an advocacy campaign pilot project on the ban of subsidised RON95 petrol and diesel sales to foreign-registered vehicles before expanding it nationwide.

KPDN deputy director of enforcement (Operations), Shamsul Nizam Khalil said Perlis was chosen for the pilot project because petrol stations in the state, which are close to the Malaysia-Thailand border, were often frequented by foreign-registered vehicles.

“To overcome this recurring issue, KPDN through its enforcement division has taken proactive measures to conduct a 14-day advocacy campaign involving 40 petrol station operators here (in Perlis), beginning today,” he told reporters here today.

Shamsul Nizam said action under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) and Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 will be taken against any individual who violates the rules after the 14-day advocacy period.

He also said that any individual found guilty of committing the offence is liable to a fine of not more than RM1 million, while for subsequent offences, the offenders can be fined not more than RM3 million or imprisoned for not more than three years or both.

As for companies, he said they can be fined up to RM2 million for the first offence and up to RM5 million for subsequent offences, if found guilty.

Shamsul Nizam said KPDN will also distribute 250 warning notices to owners of foreign-registered vehicles including motorcycles at Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complexes in Padang Besar dan Wang Kelian. - Bernama