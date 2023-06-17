KPDN to hold engagement session with formula mlik manufacturers over price increase

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will hold an engagement session with formula milk producing companies to negotiate on the increase in the price of the product.

Its deputy minister, Fuziah Salleh (pix) said negotiations will be carried out with companies that produce formula milk.

“We are aware of the increasing cost of formula milk. We also admit that this milk is not something we can control but we are taking steps to gather all suppliers to negotiate on the price,“ she told reporters after officiating the Rahmah Mobile Sales Trailer launching at Mengkuang Titi Mosque here today.

She said KPDN had issued instructions to the formula milk producing companies to hold an engagement session as early as this week.

Meanwhile, on the Rahmah Bergerak Sales Trailer programme, Fuziah said it is aimed at helping the target group to obtain basic daily necessities up to 30 per cent lower than the local market price.

“Our mission is to reach the people through mobile trailers where as many as ten daily necessities are provided including chicken, cooking oil, milo, instant noodles and sardines.

“We will conduct this programme twice a month in each State Legislative Assembly constituency until the end of this year ,“ she said. -Bernama