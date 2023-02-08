KPDN to introduce ‘Baja Rahmah’ soon

KUANTAN: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will introduce the ‘Baja (fertiliser) Rahmah’ initiative soon in an effort to reduce the burden of farmers in the country.

Its deputy minister, Fuziah Salleh (pix), said the ministry was in the final round of negotiations with several companies to provide high-quality fertiliser at a reasonable price.

“This proactive measure aims to ease the financial burden on vegetable and oil palm farmers by reducing their planting costs.

“This measure also helps prevent any increase in prices of vegetables and palm oil in the market,” she told reporters after launching the Payung Rahmah Initiative by Pantai Selamat Group at Pasaraya Fresh Choice Taman Tas here today.

The supermarket is also organising the three-day Rahmah Sale programme starting today.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said the Rahmah Mobile Sale with the ‘Kedai Cari Rakyat’ concept in Pahang will begin this month.

“We understand that not everyone owns a vehicle and that there are persons with disabilities and senior citizens who may face challenges when going to supermarkets. Therefore, it is our responsibility to assist them by actively seeking them out,” she said.

She said the programme has been well-received by the public since it was launched in Penang on June 16, with items sold on a 10-tonne lorry sold out within two to three hours. -Bernama