KPDN to probe conditional sale of granulated sugar in Perak, Kelantan, Perlis

PADANG BESAR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is investigating complaints of conditional sale of granulated sugar at some business premises.

The ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof said so far, the complaints were from three states, namely Perlis, Kelantan and Perak.

“We (KPDN) will investigate and the traders concerned will be taken legal action according to Section 19 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961,“ he told reporters after launching the state-level Mobile Rahmah Sale programme at the Wang Kelian Arcade here today.

The media previously reported that the Perak KPDN raided a business premises in Batu Gajah for selling granulated sugar conditionally. - Bernama