KPDN to study incentives for traders offering Menu Rahmah

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will conduct a study to refine the incentives for traders involved in the implementation of the Menu Rahmah initiative.

Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the study is expected to be carried out after Aidilfitri celebration.

“The study will involve process of interviewing traders nationwide and also reviewing the menu offered by the traders to find out the form of assistance they require.

“The information received so far shows that stalls or restaurants offering the Menu Rahmah are attracting customers. We will review all the information,“ he told reporters after opening the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) Semarak Niaga programme here today.

Salahuddin also presented Wakalah Zakat Korporat donations worth RM100,000 to 500 asnaf recipients.

Salahuddin said the comprehensive study would also involve various other Rahmah initiatives including the Rahmah Baskets, which are distributed to the lower-income (B40) group.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 1,148 Ramadan bazaar traders offering Menu Rahmah, who were interviewed so far, informed that there was an increase in sales.

KPDN introduced Menu Rahmah initiative on Jan 31 this year offering meals for lunch or dinner for as low as RM5 at over 15,000 food premises nationwide. - Bernama