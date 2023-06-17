KPDN wants formula milk firms to prepare price movement report

LUMUT: Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has asked formula milk producing companies to provide a report regarding the price movement of the product.

He said this was following complaints received via social media over the alleged formula milk price hikes of between RM10 and RM30.

Checks at several locations in Manjung here today found no price hikes and the products are still being sold at reasonable rates, he said.

“We’ll see first, that’s why I asked for a six-month price movement. If the complaints are true, then we will hold engagement session with the companies,“ he told reporters here today.

On the alleged price hike on formula milk for cancer patients, Salahuddin said he would discuss with Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa so that the people could buy the product at government hospitals at a lower price.

On March 15, the media reported that formula milk for cancer patients had increased since December last year.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin also promised a sufficient supply of coarse and refined sugar in the market soon.-Bernama