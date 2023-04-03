KPDN yet to receive report on vegetable price hikes due to floods

BATU PAHAT: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) has not received any report on vegetable price hikes due to the possibility of supply being affected by floods.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said that after the last monsoon season, the price of vegetables dropped dramatically.

He said, however, his ministry is prepared based on the unexpected heavy rainfall in Johor, which is likely to affect supply.

“When it’s the monsoon (season) and there is unexpected heavy rainfall, surely there are many vegetable farms that are destroyed.

“So, KDPN is ready for it and we will hold discussions, as soon as possible, with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) to tackle this issue,” he told reporters after visiting the temporary evacuation centre at the Parit Yaani community hall, here, today.

He said this when asked if he had received any report regarding vegetable price hikes due to a shortage of supply following the floods.

Continuous rain since Monday (Feb 27) resulted in many small farmers being severely affected by the floods that have hit the country since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, he said the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) will replace business owners’ Business Registration Certificates which were damaged in the floods for free.

He said traders whose certificates were lost or destroyed in the nationwide flood, can go to the nearest KPDN Office to have them replaced.

As for assistance to flood victims, Salahuddin said the KPDN had requested the help of strategic partners like Mydin, Econsave, Lazada, Shopee and several other industry players to help ease the burden of flood victims.

“Alhamdulilah, industry players and strategic partners have immediately extended help in the form of food, blankets and pillows which are needed during the floods,” he said. - Bernama