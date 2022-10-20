KPDNHEP assures sufficient chicken eggs nationwide

NILAI: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has assured that despite shortages in several areas as reported, there is a sufficient supply of chicken eggs nationwide,

KPDNHEP secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof said the ministry was continuously monitoring the supply of chicken eggs in the market and is also working with several ministries, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI).

He added that so far, no complaints were received on hoarding chicken eggs by any parties, especially traders, and legal action would be taken against those who are involved in such activities.

“I have also been in touch with the MAFI secretary-general and our officers are having technical discussions with several ministries today to ensure that there is an adequate supply of eggs in the consumer market,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the supply of food items at a supermarket in conjunction with the Deepavali Festival Maximum Price Scheme, effective Oct 20 to 26.

Meanwhile, Azman said that the lack of supply for chicken eggs in a particular area was probably due to problems with payment, remote location, transport and logistics, which easily disrupts delivery.

He also hoped that all the industry players would cooperate with the government to ensure an adequate supply of food to the market at reasonable prices, especially ahead of Deepavali.

In a separate matter, Azman said a total of 708,230 business premises were inspected nationwide and action was taken against 9,421 for various offences, with RM93.86 million seized from January to September last year.

He said KPDNHEP also disposed of various confiscated items worth RM 24.61 million during the same period. - Bernama