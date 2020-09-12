KPDNHEP assures sufficient food supply in EMCO areas

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has assured sufficient food supply in Kota Setar, Kedah and Tawau Prison, Sabah which are under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid said KPDNHEP was always monitoring developments and the food stocks in the affected areas to avoid supply shortage or price increases.

“Residents in the EMCO areas do not have to worry as we (the government) already had the experience of handling such a situation during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“So, for the EMCO, we feel it is manageable and there is nothing to worry about. We assure the supply of rice, milk, flour and so on is sufficient,“ he said when attending the Sekolah Menengah Agama Mahmudiah Kuala Berang alumni event, here, today.

However, he said, the residents could report to the ministry if they find a sudden increase in the price of goods or supply shortage to enable an investigation to be carried out.

On the proposal by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM) to charge fees or service fees on people who use the e-commerce platform, Rosol said there were still a lot to consider before its implementation.

“It’s only at the proposal stage and no decision on it has been made yet as it involves various ministries and entities. But in a financial crisis where many people are impacted, have lost their jobs or are earning less, I think the government will not do anything to add to the burden that people are shouldering,” he added. -Bernama