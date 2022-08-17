KPDNHEP confiscate 17,200 litres of subsidised diesel in Penang

NIBONG TEBAL: The Penang Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry managed to foil an attempt to misappropriate 17,200 litres of subsidised diesel after carrying out a raid at a residential area in Nibong Tebal here yesterday.

During the raid, the authorities confiscated 17,200 litres of subsidised diesel.

Chief Enforcement Officer, A. Mogan said his enforcement team raided the residential area at about 7am yesterday following a tip-off from the public and surveillance over a week.

“Initially, the team tailed a bonded lorry that was believed to have purchased subsidised diesel at several petrol stations all over Penang throughout the night. The action was to avoid detection by the authorities before entering Nibong Tebal.

“During the raid, members of the enforcement team managed to detect a dark blue tanker with a 17,000 litres capacity and the seven-ton bonded truck. We checked the bonded lorry and found six fibre tanks with a capacity of 1,000 litres each that have been modified,“ he said in a statement today.

He said during the raid, the enforcement team detained two local men, (both in their 50s), who were the drivers of the two lorries, to assist in investigations.

Apart from diesel, the authorities also confiscated two lorries, six fibre tanks, a pump and two units of piped hose all of which are valued at RM148,800.

The case is being investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961. - Bernama