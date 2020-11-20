KPDNHEP cracks down on fake items sold online

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) cracked down on the sale of counterfeit goods online in a raid carried out at a residence in Taman Cheras Jaya in Balakong, Selangor on Tuesday.

Its Enforcement Division director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said during the raid, the ministry seized shirts and pants of various brands including Adidas, Puma and Nike, believed to be counterfeit goods, with an estimated value of RM67,750.

“The modus operandi of these traders is to advertise counterfeit branded clothes below the market price to attract buyers at online shopping sites,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the complainant, who is also a representative of the brand’s trademark holder, managed to trace the location of the distribution place after making an online order through the address of the trader listed on the package.

“After identifying the clothes purchased are counterfeit goods, the complainant then lodged a complaint to KPDNHEP for further action,” he said.

Iskandar Halim also said that during the raid, a 45-year-old local man who claimed to be the owner of the premises was detained and the case was being investigated under Section 102 (1) (c) of the Trademark Act 2019.

He also warned individuals or companies to be more responsible and to respect the intellectual property of others. -Bernama