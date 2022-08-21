KPDNHEP deploys plainclothes officers to check food premises

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is deploying undercover enforcement officers to inspect shops and food premises in each state to detect traders who increase prices arbitrarily.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said this was following complaints from consumers over food prices that remained high even though the price of raw materials such as chicken was now much cheaper than in the past few months.

He said there should be a reduction in food prices, in line with the stable prices of raw materials as a result of the intervention measures taken by the government to overcome the issue of rising prices of basic necessities.

Rosol said the measures included providing subsidies, setting a ceiling price and organising the Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sales programme which had benefited food vendors.

“We take a serious view of the issue and have taken steps to address it because for example, when there’s an increase in the price of chicken, prices of chicken rice went up from RM8 to RM12 the following day.

“Now the price of chicken has gone down but we notice that many traders have not yet lowered their prices,” he said after officiating the 3rd annual general meeting of the Terengganu State Syariah Officials Association, here today.

In the meantime, Rosol urged on consumers to immediately lodge a report against traders who increase their prices at unreasonable rates.

“We (KPDNHEP) can take action under the Price Control and Anti Profiteering Act 2011 for taking excessive profits,” he said. - Bernama