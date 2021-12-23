KPDNHEP ensures delivery of petrol, diesel to flood-affected areas

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is providing escort assistance to lorries delivering petrol and diesel supplies in flood-affected areas to ensure the fuel supply is not affected.

KPDNHEP Enforcement director Azman Adam (pix) said the measure was also taken to ensure the delivery of supplies was not obstructed by traffic congestion or other obstacles.

“Petrol stations that have had to be closed due to floods or other disasters must immediately file a report to the state KPDNHEP Enforcement Division,“ he said in a statement today.

He said petrol companies were urged to report of closed stations before 10 pm starting today, by stating details such as the name and location of the station, the closure period and the expected time of reoperation.

Azman said petrol and diesel suppliers (OILCO) had been asked to take preparatory measures to ensure the delivery of petrol and diesel supplies could be carried out quickly to the affected areas.

He said OILCO companies that had mobile petrol stations were also urged to send them to the location of the closed petrol stations. — Bernama