KPDNHEP finding total solutions to tackle abuse of subsidised cooking oil

ARAU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is looking for solutions to tackle the problem of abuse of subsidised cooking oil to ensure that the issue does not recur, said KPDNHEP deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix).

He said this included misappropriation committed by certain parties who mixed subsidised cooking oil with used cooking oil to be sold to biodiesel processing companies.

Rosol said used cooking oil that was processed for the biodiesel industry is being sold at a higher price than subsidised cooking oil.

“We have information that used cooking oil can reach up to RM4.20 per kilogramme (kg) compared to RM2.50 per kg for subsidised cooking oil,“ he said, adding that KPDNHEP is finding ways to resolve the problem.

“Two days ago, KPDNHEP Johor busted a syndicate involved in the misappropriation of subsidised cooking oil in a raid mounted on a factory in Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang and action has been taken against the culprits,“ he told reporters after officiating the Student Consumer Movement 2022 ceremony at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM Perlis) here, today.

Bernama reported that the Johor KPDNHEP seized 13.6 tonnes of cooking oil that was mixed with used cooking oil and detained a 30-year-old man to assist in the investigation.

He said the government supplies 60 million kg of subsidised cooking oil every month but shortages still occur due to misappropriation and misuse.

Rosol said KPDNHEP has revoked the licence of nine subsidised cooking oil manufacturers and suspended the operations of 15 companies pending investigations.

He urged the public to play their part in helping KPDNHEP to tackle the problem by providing its enforcement team with information so it could take further actions. — Bernama