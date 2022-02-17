KPDNHEP foils attempt to misappropriate diesel worth over RM40,000

IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) foiled an attempt to misappropriate subsidised diesel by seizing 4,800 litres of fuel worth RM40,320 following a raid mounted on a store in Tambun at 7.30 am today.

State KPDNHEP director Saifullizan Kamarul Zaman (pix) said the raid led to the discovery of three drums filled with liquid believed to be diesel estimated at 600 litres, several documents and a tanker containing about 4,200 litres of diesel, adding that equipment to transfer the fuel were also found.

“We have been conducting intelligence for the past two weeks and it is believed that the syndicate bought diesel at petrol stations around Ipoh and kept it at the store,” he said in a statement today.

Following the raid, a 58-year-old man, believed to be the caretaker of the premises was detained for further investigations, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 961 and Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

He stressed that KPDNHEP would not compromise with those found involved in this illegal activity.

“Stern action will be taken including taking them to court based on the provisions provided by the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he added. — Bernama