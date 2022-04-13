KPDNHEP foils attempt to misappropriate subsidised diesel in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) cracked down on the misappropriation of subsidised diesel at a petrol station in Teluk Kemang, Port Dickson, on Monday.

KPDNHEP deputy director of Enforcement (Operations), Shamsul Nizam Khalil said the raid was conducted following three weeks of surveillance.

He said in the raid a 30-year-old local man was detained and diesel worth RM27,795 was seized.

“During the raid, a tanker truck was filling subsidised diesel into its storage tank. The lorry driver had paid RM500 to refuel which was equivalent to about 232 litres,” he told reporters in Seremban 2, here today.

He said initial investigations found that the lorry driver had refuelled twice involving a total transaction of RM 1,000.

“The capacity of diesel that can be filled should not exceed 250 litres per day but further inspection found that the storage tank contains 370 litres of diesel.

“There are 24 petrol stations from Port Dickson to Lukut, the modus operandi is that they go to each petrol station. We are also investigating whether petrol station operators are involved,” he said.

Shamsul Nizam said the licence of the petrol station involved would also be temporarily suspended until investigation was completed.

He added that the case was being investigated under the Control of Supply Act 1961 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) (Act 613).

Shamsul Nizam said so far this year, KPDNHEP had detected four cases of misappropriation of subsidised diesel in Negeri Sembilan, namely three in Port Dickson and one case in Seremban, involving a total seizure of RM71,690. — Bernama