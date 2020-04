KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs’ (KPDNHEP) Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) has received 10,433 complaints since January this year.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said 8,592 of the complaints, ranging from prices of goods, issues with online transactions and misleading services, had been investigated so far.

“It is not an easy task to handle such a large number of complaints, with our enforcement staff working already working round the clock.

“We hope consumers can be patient in the event some of the complaints take some time to resolve, as there are many investigation procedures that need to be carried out before any action can be taken,“ he said in a statement today after visiting and delivering food contributions to ECC staff at the ministry’s office in Putrajaya.

He also praised the ministry’s enforcement division as one of its most important pillars.

“While others can sit at home with their families throughout the MCO, KPDNHEP enforcement personnel remain committed to carrying out their duties on the field to monitor the prices of goods and commodities as well as receive public complaints,“ he said. - Bernama