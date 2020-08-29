KPDNHEP in discussions to reduce price of face masks - Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is negotiating with manufacturers and suppliers to lower the price of face masks, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said face masks had become a necessity and were being used almost all the time as the country embraced the new norms.

“God willing, if the negotiation is successful, the price of face masks will be more affordable which in turn, will ease your burden, ladies and gentlemen,” he said in a special address on developments on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) broadcast via the local television stations tonight.

Previously, KPDNHEP had set the ceiling price for the three-ply face masks at RM1 each.

Muhyiddin said although the RMCO had been extended to Dec 31, he was confident that the people’s lives would not be adversely affected as they could continue with their daily activities by adhering to the new norms and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The prime minister said the important thing was to get used to wearing a face mask, washing hands frequently, practising good hygiene and avoiding crowded places.

“I believe all of you have been practising these all the time until we’ve succeeded in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in our community,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Covid-19 Fund managed by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) was also extended to Dec 31, in line with the RMCO extension.

Contributions received will be used to assist Covid-19 patients and on requirements to curb Covid-19 transmission.

In the spirit of the 63rd National Day celebration themed ‘Malaysia Prihatin’, Muhyiddin urged all Malaysians to always be mindful of their responsibility to contain the pandemic.

“If all of us can play our role to curb the spread of Covid-19, I believe the country can be free from the pandemic sooner,” he said.

The prime minister also expressed his appreciation and congratulated the frontliners and all Malaysians for their role in containing the pandemic by complying with the SOPs set by the government and by embracing the new norms. -Bernama